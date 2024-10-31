Leighton Buzzard's Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre 'hoping' to reopen main pool early next week
Everyone Active announced the closure of the swimming pool yesterday (October 30), and says that it is "working to rectify" an issue in its plant room "as soon as possible".
The management operator, which runs Central Bedfordshire Council's six leisure centres, has apologised for any disappointment caused.
Gary Foley, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “The main pool is temporarily closed due to an operational issue in the plant room.
“We hope to reopen the pool on Monday. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update customers as soon as we can.”