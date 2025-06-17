Lib Dems slam Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard MP for refusing to support call for critical infrastructure

Liberal Democrats have said they are ‘flabbergasted’ after Leighton and Dunstable MP, Alex Mayer refused to sign a letter urging the Government to support critical infrastructure in Central Bedfordshire.

The letter was written by the leader of the council, Cllr Adam Zerny, who says while Central Bedfordshire has “more than delivered its share of new housing”, this has not been matched by Government support for infrastructure to support community needs.

While junior Governmental roles meant that other Bedfordshire Labour MPs ‘could not sign’, the Liberal Democrats say it is unclear why the Leighton and Dunstable MP refused to sign the independent letter.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Chris Leaman, said: “Speak to anyone in Leighton Buzzard and they will tell you infrastructure and particularly new health facilities is the number one issue our town faces. We are completely flabbergasted that our local Labour MP has refused to support this independent letter written by the Leader of the Council who has no attachment to any political party.

“Being a good constituency MP means being the voice of our local residents in Parliament, not the voice of the Labour Government in Leighton Buzzard. We seemingly have an MP who is happy to pose for a photo-op with every placard for every awareness day going in Parliament but who won’t do the most fundamental thing that the role requires - standing up for our town.”

In response to the criticism, Alex Mayer MP said: "I am proud that only this week the Labour Government confirmed it was providing additional resources to Central Bedfordshire Council for local transport on top of the 26 per cent increase in funding to fix potholes. We've also secured additional cash for local health services such as to help people stop smoking.

"6,800 people across Central Bedfordshire received a pay rise in April thanks to the welcome increase in the national living wage. This good news has been boosted by the announcement that hundreds more children from across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency will soon be eligible for a free school lunch.

"As residents appreciate, a very difficult financial situation was inherited by the Government and we always need to be in the best possible position to secure limited resources.

"That is why I have made practical suggestions on how to do this, to improve our chances. As residents will appreciate, any successful partnership needs co-operation, and that has to be a two-way street, of course, rather than political gameplaying."

Alex Mayer MP failed to answer repeated questions about her reasoning behind not signing the letter.

Alistair Strathern MP and Rachel Hopkins MP did not sign the letter due to their junior Governmental roles.

All three were approached for comment about why they could not add their name to the letter.

A spokesperson for Ms Hopkins said: “As a Parliamentary Private Secretary, Rachel is a member of the Government and therefore unable to sign-cross party letters.”

Criticism of the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard MP was echoed by Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion.

On Facebook, he said: “Why won’t our MP work with others and represent Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard? It keeps happening and too often.”

He states that Cllr Zerny had met with the MPs that cover Central Bedfordshire – Richard Fuller, Blake Stephenson, Alistair Strathern and Rachel Hopkins.

He explained: “Alex Mayer (Labour) was invited but was unable to attend.

“They discussed health, schools, transport and housing including a possible new town and CBC has now formally written to Government demanding the funding to make the necessary improvements.

“Naturally the leader signed the letter, as have MPs Richard Fuller and Blake Stephenson.

“Alistair Strathern and Rachel Hopkins felt they could not sign because of the positions they’ve been given in the Government.

“But Alex Mayer was also offered the opportunity to sign the letter but declined.

“I and many others are able to work cross-party and put the good of our communities first and have proven this over many years. But after almost one year in parliament, it’s clear that Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard’s current MP isn’t interested.”