Liberal Democrat candidates won 16 out of 21 seats on the town council, backing up their achievement in returning eight of the nine Central Bedfordshire Council representatives in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.

CBC is made up now of 27 Independent councillors, 20 Conservatives, ten Liberal Democrats, five Labour members and one Green Party representative.

“There’s not a single Conservative councillor left standing in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, while the Tories have lost their overall majority on CBC,” said Liberal Democrat Steve Owen.

The White House town council office, Leighton Buzzard. Image: Graham Mountford

“The main reason for the collapse of the Conservatives, who monopolised politics in this town for 100 years, is because they didn’t listen to people’s concerns and needs.

“In the campaign, Liberal Democrat candidates made promises on many of these priorities and the work must begin now to deliver on them.”

At parish and town council level for Leighton-Linslade, Labour’s Jane Woodman with 327 votes clinched victory in Bassett ward, ahead of Conservative Julian Gallie on 153.

In Brooklands, the successful candidates were the Liberal Democrats Marion Carter and Kevin Blake with 711 and 636 votes respectively, Amanda Dodwell polled 227 votes, with fellow Conservative Bradley Cooper getting 220, and Gemma Russell 146 for Labour.

In Grovebury, it was a clean sweep for the Liberal Democrats as David Bligh, Alice Payne, Michael Gallie, and Nico Trenor Lopez polled 1,334, 1,313, 1,283 and 1,264 votes respectively.

Conservative Branko Bjelobaba was next on 387, followed by Labour trio Benjamin Bowles on 385, Christine Shepphard on 353 and David Groves on 349. Conservatives Chika Amadi and Shandor Nikitits both received 348 votes, while Labour’s Keith Faulkner received 345.

David Goss representing the Liberal Democrats with 327 votes ousted Independent candidate Victoria Harvey on 260 votes from the town council in Leston ward.

The only Liberal Democrat in Planets ward Kevin Pughe topped the poll on 382 votes, with Labour’s Michael Bishop on 372 votes and Peter McMorrow on 315 votes also elected.

Conservatives Steve Jones and Sheona Hemmings obtained 228 and 226 votes respectively, ahead of Labour’s Michael Niblett on 225, while Conservative Liam Fahy was on 187 with English Democrat Antonio Vitiello on 86.

In Plantation, the two Liberal Democrats Mark Simpkins and Alan White were elected with 626 and 530 votes. Conservatives Tony Morris and Ray Berry polled 445 votes and 435 respectively, with Labour’s Andrew Green on 227.

It was another clean sweep for the Liberal Democrats in Southcott, where James Emm, Nigel Carnell and Joseph Symes polled 1,278, 1,189 and 1,074 respectively, with Adam Fahn for the Conservatives on 567.

And in St George’s, Pat Carberry was elected for Labour on 489, along with Liberal Democrat Tommy Godfrey on 415. Labour’s Sam Russell missed out on 358, as well as Conservative Ewan Wallace on 245.

The other parish seats were uncontested, so Mark Freeman, Russ Goodchild and Steve Owen were elected in Leighton-Linslade Barnabas ward.

Stewart Bailey, Laura Nagle, Barrie Plasom, Timothy Raper and Adam Sayers were elected in Aspley Guise.

Gillian Clough, Gillian Harris, Lynn Jones, Alison Jordan, Chris Marshall, Anthony McKay, Adrian Sandys-Wood and Sally Smith were elected in Aspley Heath.

In Billington, Don Brewin, Philippa Butcher, Richard Edwins, Lorraine Mawer, Ian Stoner-Redfern and Helen Thompson were elected.

In Eggington Clipstone, David Parkinson was elected, while in Eggington Village Kerry Gortin and Martine Tournay were elected.

In Heath and Reach, Julie Bevan, Martin Boyden, Dawn Fitzpatrick, Anna Inns, Helen Loomes and Sarah Nelson were elected.

Richard Alexander, Peter Edwards, Robert Scott and Rebecca Wuczke were elected in Hockliffe.

In Husborne Crawley, Tom Hopper, Giles Lang, Bea O’Rourke and Sheila Pearston were elected.

In Ridgmont, Michael Dray, Helen Francis, Paul Francis, Timothy Pick, Maria Spearing, Anna Warne and Rachel Yexley were elected.

Richard Deville, Gary Jones, Peter Lidford, Martin Walker and Micky Walters were elected in Stanbridge.

William Blyth, Pam Dillamore, Emily Jardine, Julian Knight, Declan McCormack and Colin Quantrill were elected In Tilsworth.

And in Woburn, Graham Anker, Steven Barfoot, John Cowlishaw, Shanie Jamieson, Daniel Jones, Myles McNulty, Gordon Tailby and Bob Varney were elected.