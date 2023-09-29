News you can trust since 1861
Local MP Andrew Selous Visits Dementia Care Bus at Elm Lodge

Elm Lodge Residential and Nursing Home recently welcomed the Dementia tour bus, an initiative by Training 2 Care Ltd.
By colette LoweContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST- 2 min read
This unique bus offers a virtual dementia tour, providing participants with a scientifically and medically proven experience of what it might feel like to live with dementia. The aim is to foster understanding and empathy for those living with the condition.

Local MP, Andrew Selous, took the opportunity to join the session and immerse himself in the experience. He also spent time conversing with Elm Lodge residents, gaining insights into their lives, backgrounds, and personal interests.

This enlightening session at Elm Lodge was organised in collaboration with Janes Care Homes, which owns several care facilities in the area, including The White House in Eggington.

Mr Selous with home manager Krasimira Nikolova (right) and owner Tayvanie Nagendran (left)Mr Selous with home manager Krasimira Nikolova (right) and owner Tayvanie Nagendran (left)
The event aimed to deepen the understanding of dementia, a condition that profoundly impacts numerous individuals and their families.

Many participants, including Elm Lodge residents and their families, had also recently participated in The Alzheimer’s Society memory walk at Willen Lake.

This event was organised to raise awareness about dementia and honour those affected by it.

Elvie, a resident of Elm Lodge, shared with Mr. Selous that she had completed the walk twice, proudly showcasing her two medals.

Andrew Selous catching up with Betty in the lounge Andrew Selous catching up with Betty in the lounge
During his visit, Mr Selous also discussed with the staff their experiences of working in a care home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He took interest in the ongoing refurbishments at Elm Lodge, which is owned by Rochemont Care Ltd. The home has been actively collaborating with various community organizations, such as the Leighton Buzzard Arts Society and Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre.

Additionally, Elm Lodge has launched a new initiative to fulfil the "Wishes and Dreams" of its residents by partnering with local groups and organisations.

Reflecting on his visit, Andrew Selous remarked, “Gaining a deeper understanding of dementia is crucial for supporting those affected by it.

Mr Selous pictured with Elvie sharing an interested in recently completed artworkMr Selous pictured with Elvie sharing an interested in recently completed artwork
"I'm truly thankful to Elm Lodge for this educational opportunity. It's vital that our care homes remain open and welcoming so that residents are integrated into our communities.

"Meeting the wonderful residents of Elm Lodge was indeed a pleasure.”

