'Long overdue' improvements for Leighton Buzzard walking and cycling routes

The missing section of footpath on Stanbridge Road, and right, the Clipstone cyclepath known as the 'cyclepath to nowhere'. Images supplied by: Cllr Holland-Lindsay.

Walking and cycling routes are being improved in Leighton Buzzard – in a move that is described as "long overdue".

The work includes completing the missing section of footpath on Stanbridge Road, fixing a cycle path between Clipstone Park and Meadow Way, and upgrading the footway outside Vandyke Upper School.

Liberal Democract councillors told the LBO that they had been "campaigning for months" about the issues – and are pleased to see that action is being taken.

Meanwhile, Central Bedfordshire Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience said that the council is "committed" to improving these routes – and promoting sustainable and active travel.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Shaun Roberts (Leighton Linslade South) claimed: “Our town has seen thousands of new homes built, yet we are still lacking the basic infrastructure to support these new communities.

"We shouldn’t be left waiting years after homes are occupied for basic amenities like footpaths and cycle routes to be completed.”

The councillors were particularly concerned about Stanbridge Road, where residents have no choice but to "walk along the busy road to get to the bus stop".

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay (Leighton Linslade South), added: “It is positive to see signs of progress on these vital routes after months and months of chasing from local councillors and cyclists.

"The lack of safe footpaths means residents are often forced to risk their safety by walking in the road, or have no choice but to get in the car to take even short journeys."

Councillor Wye said: “Central Bedfordshire Council is committed to improving walking and cycling routes as part of our wider plans to support more sustainable and active travel across the area.

"Design work is already underway to complete the missing section of footpath on Stanbridge Road, with construction anticipated next year.

"Plans are also progressing to upgrade the footway along Vandyke Road outside Vandyke School, with designs due to be finalised in April.

"The Clipstone Park to Meadow Way connection is scheduled to be surfaced in March 2025, improving links between new developments and the town.

"We understand how important these routes are to the local community. The delivery of these schemes has required close coordination with developers and careful design to ensure they meet safety standards and the needs of all road users.”