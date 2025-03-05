Missing life ring rescued from Leighton Buzzard lake

The rescue. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

A life ring was rescued from a Leighton Buzzard lake after it was reported missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The equipment was freed from some reeds at Astral Lake on March 5 after members of the public raised concerns.

Thanks to the Leighton-Linslade Town Council grounds team, the life ring is now back in place.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "Thank you to all the residents who got in touch with us to report this."