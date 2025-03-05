Missing life ring rescued from Leighton Buzzard lake
A life ring was rescued from a Leighton Buzzard lake after it was reported missing.
The equipment was freed from some reeds at Astral Lake on March 5 after members of the public raised concerns.
Thanks to the Leighton-Linslade Town Council grounds team, the life ring is now back in place.
Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "Thank you to all the residents who got in touch with us to report this."
