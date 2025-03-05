Missing life ring rescued from Leighton Buzzard lake

By Jo Robinson
Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:02 BST
The rescue. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town CouncilThe rescue. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council
The rescue. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council
A life ring was rescued from a Leighton Buzzard lake after it was reported missing.

The equipment was freed from some reeds at Astral Lake on March 5 after members of the public raised concerns.

Thanks to the Leighton-Linslade Town Council grounds team, the life ring is now back in place.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "Thank you to all the residents who got in touch with us to report this."

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice