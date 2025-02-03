More than 3,000 net zero homes proposed for Leighton Buzzard greenbelt

Details of a major housing scheme with more than 3,000 homes in the greenbelt at Leighton Buzzard have emerged as part of the call for sites under Central Bedfordshire Council’s (CBC’s) Local Plan review.

The development aims to deliver a net zero carbon village of about 3,400 energy-efficient properties, with nearly 520 acres of green space and a country park.

There would also be 17 acres of employment land, three community hubs, three primary schools, innovative care facilities, with specialist career training, and a museum.

Experts in development and delivery Arrow Planning Limited Checkley Wood is proposing the new settlement, with almost three quarters of the land comprising current or former sand quarries in operation since 1916, according to its website.

The site is north of Leighton Buzzard and next to the A5, said the company. “These plans incorporate two wind turbines and two solar arrays, which could deliver 100 per cent of the development’s energy needs from renewable energy to achieve net zero.

“The scheme is being promoted through the CBC Local Plan review. The client is Arnold White Group, which is a family-owned business tracing its beginnings back more than 100 years.

“It has grown from quarrying and selling high quality sand into a multi-disciplined company with interests in renewable energy generation, land promotion and development, with a vision to create future-proof sustainable developments.”

CBC Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker revealed on social media that lobbying has begun for the next Local Plan, with “the detailed plans from Arrow Planning for 3,400 homes on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard, and 300 south of Leighton Road”.

These projects have been submitted for consideration in the 2028 housing allocation. The local authority has begun preparing its next Local Plan.

In a social media post, Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion suggested: “They (residents) will naturally use the town for its shops, leisure centre, doctors and railway station, to say nothing of the roads

“The developer is proposing another 300 to the south of Leighton Road, so combined with the other proposals it’s likely to be near on 4,000.

“I’ll fight for the concerns of residents, as I know the strength of feeling, while representing the community’s views to the local authority and holding CBC to account when it considers proposals such as these.

“We need more affordable homes for our children. But this is all about location, as it impacts on transport and local infrastructure.”

CBC’s current Local Plan was adopted in July 2021 and runs until 2035. It sets out a vision of how the area will develop covering homes, employment, businesses, infrastructure, community facilities and the environment.

The next one is scheduled for adoption in 2028 and was due to cover up to 2045. But councillors have voted to extend its influence up to 2050, after an amendment to a recommendation was approved at a CBC full council meeting on Thursday (January 30).

CBC was asked to review its Local Plan by the planning inspectorate after its last examination in public. The council is required to maintain a Local Plan, which is a document setting out planning policies and permitted sites for development over a period of time.