Andrew Selous (Picture: Parliament UK)

MP for South West Bedfordshire has revealed he was ‘shocked’ to learn there were more people in modern-day slavery than ever before.

Andrew Selous MP is the Second Church Estates Commissioner and has backed the Churches Against Trafficking tour, which is organised by British charity One By One.

MP Selous said: “Many people might have thought that we ended slavery with the great campaign of William Wilberforce, but I've been shocked to find out that there are more people in modern slavery being trafficked today than there ever have been before.

"It’s around 50 million I’m told, which is an absolutely appalling figure, so a huge issue and one that churches need to be really involved with.”

The tour has visited churches across the country and will air a documentary on TBN UK to mark anti-slavery day on October 18.

The MP was ‘pleased’ to be supporting One by One’s initiative. He said: “It is fantastic that One By One is working across a range of churches together on this huge issue, which needs much more attention, so we can try to eradicate modern slavery in our generation.

The charity works with children who are forced to work in brick kilns in Pakistan and its Dignity Project initiative has given more than 30,000 girls at risk of trafficking reusable sanitary pads to help them stay in school.

Andrew added: “I've spoken out on this issue often in parliament. I’ve also in my constituency in Bedfordshire had instances of modern slavery so this is an issue which can be very local. You know right around the corner from where you live here in the UK and equally its global, it could be happening in a brick kiln in India or Pakistan or in Kenya or many other places around the world.

"So I think we all need a much greater awareness of it and we need to advocate for those who are in slavery, to make sure we get them that freedom.”