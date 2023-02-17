Multi-purpose council chamber that could double as a community room suggested for Leighton Buzzard's Land South

A "multi-purpose building" has been suggested for Land South of the High Street that would support Leighton-Linslade's health and community needs – as well as being a new base for the town council.

Independent Councillor Victoria Harvey put forward a motion to ask that the council "seriously explore the possibility of planning, fundraising and delivering" such a facility – which could include a large council chamber/community hall, as well as additional rooms for community and health needs. The motion states that this could solve issues at the White House, including "oversupply of office space" and the council chamber being "too small for full council meetings", especially if well attended by residents.

It continued: "There is also a significant need for building space for a community hub/ café, outreach services from CAB, Age UK/ CBC Children’s Services and Housing, [and] space for community groups."

A slide recently presented to the town council showing 'first draft' ideas for the Peppercorn Centre (which Cllr Harvey disagreed with). The ideas presented are already subject to change, and NOT confirmed plans. Image: Steven George and Partners.

Councillor Harvey emphasised that this would focus on "different sector of need" to what the Peppercorn Centre is proposing – an arts and heritage centre on Land South. Councillor Harvey raised concerns with a slide presentation given to councillors in January, which suggested that the Peppercorn Centre could include a café, meeting and exhibition space, workshop and activity space, and changing facilities in 13,000 sq ft over three floors.

The slides, produced by consultants, are of ‘first draft’ ideas for Land South, so the town council can explore what might work on the site, and look to develop this with “major players” – including key landowner, Central Bedfordshire Council.

Commenting on the images, councillor Harvey said: "The Peppercorn Centre hopes to be a big exhibition space alternating between arts and heritage, and a studio theatre/music venue – that's very different to having a space for community needs and community arts and health. It would be a bit like designating the National Theatre as a space for Macmillan coffee mornings.

"This plan [the slides] did not include my motion about exploring a multi-purpose building."

Paul Brown, Peppercorn Centre trustee, told the LBO: "We have our sights on derelict Central Bedfordshire Council owned land behind Wilkos, the former Rothschild Garden, which the consultants have suggested should be a mini-park. We accept there is an overwhelming need for new facilities of all kinds for Leighton Buzzard. The lack of health care and policing in a growing town being of greatest concern to residents. The town council also needs new offices and somewhere [larger] to meet - at present there is almost no room to cram the public in. There are no public halls in the town centre.

"The Peppercorn scheme is to provide a heritage, arts and live music provision around a community cafe. But this cannot be achieved in a combined centre which also provides space for health, police, town council. One building cannot accommodate all that’s needed for Leighton Buzzard."

Carrying the Councillor Harvey's motion, the council agreed to "proactively engage" with health agencies, CBC adult social care/children’s services, other agencies, and the community to "explore the possibility" of the multi-purpose building.