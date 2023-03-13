A "new, better connected, cross-town bus service" that’s free for six months is being rolled out in Leighton-Linslade – and its coincides with a Royal celebration.

From Monday, May 8, on the bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III, Central Bedfordshire Council is introducing a new bus service in partnership with operator Arriva. The service will link residents in the new developments of Clipstone Park and Chamberlains Barn with the town centre, railway station and local schools.

A council spokeswoman said: "For the first six months of operation, all passengers can hop on and off the buses for free. Following the six-month initial period, residents of Leighton-Linslade will be able to apply for a discount card that will offer cheaper fares. Details of how this will work will be communicated towards the end of the six-month period."

Using Section 106 developer contribution money, the new service contract has been awarded to Arriva to provide a new service timetable and "improved routes" for passengers. It will operate seven days a week, providing journeys to different areas of the town, with further details of the timetable to be published ahead of the service starting in May.

The new bus service is one part of a package of "sustainable and active travel improvements" that the council is implementing across the town, including a new electric vehicle hire car service for residents living on the Chamberlains Barn development and changes to Heath Road to create a safer cycling and walking route.

In November, the council also hosted engagement sessions with residents to gain feedback to help shape a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) for Leighton Linslade.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: "We really hope people take his opportunity to get back into using bus services regularly. In order to safeguard these new services, we need passenger numbers to bounce back beyond pre-pandemic levels."

Toby France, head of commercial at Arriva, said: "We’re now actively encouraging applications from Leighton-Linslade residents to come and join our team as trainee bus drivers with our training school based in nearby Milton Keynes. Visit: arrivabusjobs.co.uk.”