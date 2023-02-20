A new management operator has been announced for leisure and cultural facilities in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.

From April 1, Everyone Active will begin running the Central Bedfordshire Council's (CBC's) six leisure centres – including Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Linslade – as well as The Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

It is taking over from Stevenage Leisure Limited (SLL) and has been awarded a 10-year contract.

Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre and Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre

A CBC spokesman said: "The council continues to invest significantly in new leisure provision currently working on the delivery of exciting new leisure centres in Houghton Regis and Leighton Linslade, together with the expansion of facilities at the Jenkins Pavilion in Sandy. Having a single experienced provider managing the leisure centres and theatres will offer a consistent service that is customer-focused and engaged with the needs of the community."

During the transition, memberships, classes and lessons will continue as normal and booked tickets to theatre shows and performances will remain valid.

Dan Hicks, Everyone Active’s regional contract manager, said: “The fantastic centres within this contract are so important for health and wellbeing in local communities and, with plenty of exciting developments in the pipeline, we are incredibly privileged to be chosen to manage them."

Information about the leisure centres and services will transfer to Everyone Active’s website www.everyoneactive.com from April 1.