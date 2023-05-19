Newly-elected Leighton-Linslade mayor reveals his three charities for the year

Following the recent parish council elections, the 21 elected members of Leighton-Linslade Town Council (16 Lib Dems, 4 Labour and 1 Independent) held their first meeting at the Astral Park Sports and Community Centre on Monday (May 15).

Outgoing Town Mayor Farzana Kharawala opened the meeting by inviting nominations for the next chairman of the council. Cllr Pughe was duly elected to be Town Mayor for 2023-24 and having made a declaration of acceptance, he was invested with the chains of office.

Cllr Pughe thanked his colleagues for the honour and announced his intention to support three charities during his term of office: KidsOut, the community food bank provided by Leighton-Linslade Homeless Service and the All Saints Preservation Trust.

Incoming mayor Kevin Pughe accept the chains of office from outgoing mayor Farzana Kharawala. Photo: June Essex

Cllr Russ Goodchild (elected later in the meeting as Leader of the Council) gave a vote of thanks to former Mayor Mrs Kharawala, noting that she had raised over £17,000 for local charities during her terms of office. Mrs Kharawala had experienced some unique events during her time as Mayor including the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as well as the later mourning period following her death, and the local proclamation of King Charles III.

In her response, Mrs Kharawala thanked her family, the former council administration, Town Council staff and her chosen charities for their support throughout her period as Mayor. She spoke of the community spirit in the town and how honoured she had been to meet so many individuals, volunteers, groups, organisations and businesses during her time as Mayor. Cheques were then presented to representatives of Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade and the Leighton-Linslade Helpers, with both charities receiving £4,170.

Town Councillor David Bligh was later elected Vice Chairman (Deputy Mayor) of the Town Council, with Councillor Russ Goodchild confirmed as Leader of the Liberal Democrat group and Councillor Pat Carberry Leader of the Labour group.

The Mayor will now be looking to develop a programme of fundraising activities for his chosen charities; information will be available on the Town Council website and social media channels in due course.

Mayor Kevin Pughe with deputy mayor David Bligh. Photo: June Essex

Cheque presentation Citizens Advice. Photo: June Essex

