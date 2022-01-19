Next step in controversial Leighton-Linslade and Eggington parish boundary review is under way

The second stage of a controversial consultation into a possible change to the Leighton-Linslade and Eggington parish boundary is underway, but the draft recommendation is to maintain the status quo.

Residents are being invited to have their say on the proposals and have until the end of March to give their feedback.

Back in September last year, Central Bedfordshire Council first consulted residents on the Community Governance Review (CGR) for Eggington, which was triggered by a request from Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Should the boundary be changed?

The town council believes the Clipstone Park estate, situated on the fringe of Leighton Buzzard but in the parish of Eggington, should come under its remit. But the town council came under fire over various letters sent out to different groups of residents impacted by the review where it warned council tax would rise if the change didn't happen.

A CGR enables a principal council to put in place, or make changes to, community governance systems and structures e.g. by creating, merging, abolishing or changing parish or town councils in the review area.

In the initial stage of the process, the consultation focused on three options: Option 1: Eggington Parish boundary remains unchanged. Option 2: Leighton-Linslade Parish boundary is extended to incorporate certain areas of land and the Eggington Parish area would be reduced. Option 3: A new parish is created.

Feedback from local electors and other interested parties was considered by the council’s General Purposes Committee earlier this month. Taking this feedback into account, the committee recommended that, at the present time, the parish boundary of Eggington remains unchanged.

This second stage of consultation will be asking people to comment on whether they support this draft recommendation or not.

Councillor Steve Dixon, Executive Member for Sustainability and Transformation said: “Although it was very tight between two out of the three options, our recommendation is that, at the present time, the parish boundary of Eggington remains unchanged.”

“We really appreciated how many people shared their views during the first stage of this process. All that feedback was carefully considered and now we want to hear what you think about the resulting draft proposal – that at the current time, the parish boundary remains unchanged. We’ll be writing to local electors in Eggington again and there is a lot of information on our website at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations. Please take the time to share your feedback again.”