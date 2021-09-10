No hope for development of key South Side site in Leighton Buzzard for estimated five years due to pandemic

The prospects for "a comprehensive commercially-led development" on the south side of Leighton Buzzard in the near future are "considered non-existent", according to a council report.

But it anticipates "market recovery would occur and development prospects improve" once the country emerges further from the pandemic.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council's task and finish group's findings were presented to Leighton-Linslade partnership committee on Thursday evening (September 9).

Land South of the High Street

The report acknowledged that the timescale for progress on the site was guesswork, although "a loose figure of five years was suggested".

While delay is inevitable "there are initiatives which could profitably be followed to energise site development to the benefit of the town, the town centre and our residents", said the report.

Town councillor Clive Palmer told the partnership committee: "I take responsibility for the final version. The difficulties around development south of High Street are fully appreciated, especially with the impact of Covid.

"But there's a general strong feeling in the task and finish group that we need to continue all we can sensibly do to move it forward. It's of such strategic importance to the town and its residents.

"We acknowledge the town council has no land ownership on the site. The lead land owner and authority on this development is CBC [Central Beds Council].

"Likewise for issues such as the health hub or police presence, the town council has no definitive responsibility whatsoever.

"We've a duty to our town and residents to maintain a high profile for potential developments on the site which would be of general benefit whoever might be responsible for them.

"We want CBC to continue to give priority to marketing and development of the site," he added.

"We noted the full development brief is stated for review under the recently adopted Local Plan, and we're pleased to see land south of the High Street is seen as a regeneration project and won't be given over for residential development use.

"Some limited residential development almost certainly will be appropriate in terms of invigorating the vitality of the town centre and making some developer contributions available. Adequate car parking for site uses is a key component.

"Consideration needs to be given to the nature and location of public open space along with improvements to the surrounding alleys, which provide access."

Councillor Palmer explained a civic building on the land is feasible with the use of available Section 106 monies.

Conservative Leighton Buzzard North councillor Ewan Wallace said: "The task and finish group has performed a very valuable job in laying the foundations.

"I look forward to seeing that come forward reinvigorated by the development brief or in a town centre master plan would be nice.

"It was with sadness I read the expert's report on the prospects of development because we all recognise and are desperately keen for something of value for our community to be developed there.

"But I firmly believe it's not a question of if, but when," he added. "We just need to keep going. The economic environment will change and I hope quite quickly.

"I think all of Leighton-Linslade are keen to see a dramatic improvement in primary healthcare provision in the town.

"The BLMK Clinical Commissioning Group and the NHS needs to come forward and say 'There's a priority and there's a demand'.

"They've made an assessment which means something isn't going to come forward immediately and I find that very frustrating."

Independent Linslade councillor Victoria Harvey described it as "an amazing opportunity to engage with what the needs are within the town", saying: "It's a chance to speak to landowners, community groups and ask the cultural groups."

The partnership committee approved a package of recommendations, including consideration be given to potential uses of the site, such as a performing arts and cultural facility, a civic facility, police accommodation and a location for the integrated health services hub.