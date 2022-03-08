No sign of breakthrough over High Street gritting in Leighton Buzzard during icy weather

A legal deadlock over the gritting of Leighton Buzzard High Street in icy weather conditions appears no nearer to being resolved, a meeting heard.

Fears over residents slipping on roads or pavements remain because of varying interpretations of legal responsibilities and insurance-related issues.

Grit can be supplied by Central Bedfordshire Council, but usually would be spread at different locations by a team of local volunteers or appropriate town council staff.

Councillors Harvey (left) and Morris (right) spread the grit on the High Street with volunteers

Leighton-Linslade Town Council voted to support a policy not to grit pavements and highways in the town centre in icy weather.

This was because the local authority received legal advice suggesting it would be operating beyond its powers in gritting land not in its ownership, a position endorsed by LLTC's insurer.

Independent Linslade councillor Victoria Harvey referred to the dilemma at CBC's recent budget full council meeting.

"One of the reasons why I can't support this budget is, despite having worked really hard for a year, people will have an increase in council tax," she explained.

"Yet there is no means by which our High Street will be gritted. If someone wants to go to the chemist when it's icy, there's no means for even volunteers to safely grit the High Street in Leighton Buzzard.

"So you risk elderly people breaking limbs and ending up in hospital. I can't support an increasing budget which leaves our High Street inaccessible when it's icy."

Councillor Harvey raised the issue at a previous CBC full council meeting in November, saying: "This is a significant difference of view on the legal situation from CBC and other town councils.

"It leaves Leighton-Linslade councillors having to choose between leaving their residents in danger of falling over on icy pavements as they access town centre services or, if they help with the gritting, being at risk of legal action. Despite many emails, this still hasn't been resolved."

Executive member for community services and Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno replied at the time: "I don't want to get at odds between CBC's legal advice and that given by the town council's insurers.

"But we, as a local authority, provide grit to many councils across Central Bedfordshire, covering towns and parishes.

"Many of them, with volunteers and staff, grit on areas around old people's homes, town centres, footpaths and outside GP surgeries and pharmacies."

Councillor Harvey had a budget amendment "to help the environment and reduce the cost of living with funds drawn from the new homes bonus reserve" defeated in a vote.

She told the council: "There's been much careful work on this and I really appreciate that, considering the huge challenges with the cuts in our funding.

"The government should support councils far more," she added. "I've huge support for the work done in adult social care and housing. I also welcome the extra money on special educational needs and disability (SEND).

"I'm very concerned about place and communities. This isn't a criticism of the officers. I've got great faith in all of the things which are going to improve.

"But there seem to be some real weaknesses and I'm extremely worried about the amount of time which goes into having meetings with officers about things that then never happen.