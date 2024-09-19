Number of Central Bedfordshire parents with tax-free childcare is increasing - don't miss out!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Bedfordshire families are urged to take advantage of the government’s Tax-Free Childcare scheme to help working parents.

Data from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has shown an increase in the number of families in the local authority area who are taking advantage of the support.

The number of families in Central Bedfordshire who have signed up for a Tax-Free Childcare account on the government’s website has increased by 18.9 per cent from 4,645 families in 2022/23 to 5,525 families in 2023/24. This is well above the national average of 13.8 per cent.

A Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) spokeswoman, said: "It means that working parents of 7,200 children (compared to 6,040 children in 2022/23) are receiving help with the cost of childcare.

Could you be entitled to support for your family?

"Despite this increase, Central Bedfordshire Council is keen to ensure that all families who are eligible for Tax-Free Childcare have signed up for the provision."

Tax-Free Childcare provides help with childcare costs for working parents. The scheme is open to all parents of children under 12 (or under 17 if disabled). For every £8 a parent pays into their Tax-Free Childcare account, the government will add an extra £2, up to a maximum of £2,000 per child per year (or a maximum of £4,000 per year for disabled children or young people).

Tax-Free Childcare can be used to pay for childcare including childminders, nurseries, nannies, after school clubs and play schemes.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services at CBC, said: “We are thrilled to see an increasing number of families in Central Bedfordshire benefiting from the Tax-Free Childcare scheme. The scheme is so important, helping to reduce childcare costs for working parents, helping them better balance their professional responsibilities and ensuring their children have access to quality care.

“If you're a working parent or carer, you can get up to £500 every three months to help with the costs of childcare, which is up to £2,000 a year per child. That’s a huge saving, and that’s why it’s important that parents find out if they are eligible for support by visiting the government’s website.”

Visit the government website for more information about Tax-Free Childcare, eligibility criteria and how to set up an account.