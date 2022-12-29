Petition calls for Leighton Buzzard High Street to be permanently pedestrianised

A petition has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), calling for Leighton Buzzard High Street to be permanently pedestrianised.

It is calling on CBC to invest in more benches, trees, greenery, cycle parking, and a "continuous surface" across the street, while making "good provision" for deliveries and disabled parking. It also asks that it investigates bringing buses closer to the town centre – but without letting them drive down the high street itself – along with the use of ANPR technology to enforce the restriction.

The petition states: "Pedestrianisation is proven to be good for business. Permanently does not necessarily mean 24/7 – or Leighton Buzzard… it could perhaps mean during core business hours, like in Salisbury, a city with a population roughly similar to that of Leighton Buzzard’s.

Leighton Buzzard High Street. Image: Neil Cairns.

"A recent IPSOS Mori study found that Salisbury topped the list of retail recovery across the UK’s cities. Living Streets' own Pedestrian Pound report clearly shows how prioritising pedestrians and cyclists over private motor vehicles benefits businesses trading on high streets, with pedestrianised streets experiencing increased footfall, together with higher spending."

The petition also notes that the government wants half of all journeys in towns and cities to be walked or cycled by 2030, arguing that it's "better for the climate, more social, safer, and better for public health".

However, not everyone agrees.

One shopkeeper, who did not wish to be named, said: "Pedestrianising our High Street will kill it off and there will be no shops, and no reason for people to come to our town. Using Salisbury as an example is completely misleading people. Salisbury is a cathedral town and a stone's throw from Stonehenge. It receives over 700,000 visitors to the town each month. Leighton Buzzard has no tourism – our council doesn't even use our best asset, the 'The Borrowers', to bring people into town. If Leighton Buzzard received 700,000 visitors to our town centre each month, then absolutely pedestrianise it!"

He said that the town needs to increase footfall, and added removing access for cars would be "ridiculous", discouraging people from popping into the centre.

He added: "Look at recent events such as HSBC; our branch is closing in August 2023 due to low footfall. Look at other major retailers such as Wilko and Peacocks who need footfall to survive on any High Street. These brands are in financial trouble and will not think twice about shutting branches in towns, such as Leighton Buzzard, if they do not get people through the door.

"I would also like to point out that the individuals who are petitioning to close our High Street only campaign for signatures on market days, when the high street is closed and make no attempt to speak with visitors to our high street on days when the road is open."

In February a CBC traffic management meeting decided vehicles would be allowed back into the High Street on non-market days, along with buses, "until a suitable alternative arrangement" was reached, and that more work was needed to reach "a permanent solution" to pedestrianising that part of the town. A new experimental traffic regulation order was prepared to ban traffic on market days for up to the next 18 months.

