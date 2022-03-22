Petition launched to 'save Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Blossom Cafe from redevelopment'

The owner of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Blossom Cafe has launched a petition against the plans for redevelopment.

Earlier this year, a survey was published which detailed proposals for a new, 44-home development on the land called Briggington Grange, which caused upset amongst community members who feared for the garden centre’s future.

The LBO understands garden centre still has a number of years left on its lease, and that the developers’ intention is to work with the business so it can be relocated to a new place and doesn’t sit amongst the housing.

Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Blossom Cafe

However, the business owner’s family claims that they have had very little communication with the developers - Thrive Homes and Logic Land - and wish to emphasise that the garden centre and cafe are still open for business.

Iris Lee-Lo, wife of owner Anthony Lo, told the LBO the petition to save the garden centre and cafe had reached 200 signatures so far.

She said: “We don’t want to go or close down our business.

“We found out about the plans via the paper, newsletters, leaflets. As a business owner, it would have been good to receive one, too - goodwill. It was a bit disheartening.

“Customers were asking if we were closing and we didn’t have the answers. It was heartbreaking. Where will customers go if we are not here?”

However, Iris told the LBO that the places the garden centre could relocate to are “limited” and that it was a “big surprise” when they found out that the land was sold.

She claimed: “The garden centre and shops nearby are a ‘social oasis’ for residents.

“They provide jobs for the community and have been well known for many years. The remaining shops will just be looking at houses.

“We felt consultation was one-sided. It didn’t really ask what the public want or express how people feel.”

Iris told the LBO that the business would “consider relocation”, but the problem is they have put a lot of money into the business at the current site, adding new heaters, supporting electrics, and more.

She concluded: “If we were to relocate, how would we cover the losses? The lease has now been rolled on to the new landlords but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The developers were contacted but did not wish to comment at this stage due to commercial sensitivity.

A paper petition is at the garden centre, while an online one will launch soon via Facebook.