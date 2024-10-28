Plans afoot for 'temporary' solar farm to west of Leighton-Linslade for 'up to 40 years'

Valley Farm, and right, the proposed site to the south of Leighton Road and to the east of the A4146. Images: Google Maps.

Plans are afoot for a solar farm to the west of Leighton-Linslade – but it could only be a "temporary" 40-year site.

An environmental impact assessment has been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council for land at Valley Farm, which lies to the south of Leighton Road and to the right of the A4146.

The report details the potential impact of a 57MW solar farm, and has been submitted by ADAS Planning on behalf of the applicant, Radiance Energy.

The document says that the scheme will "minimise and mitigate" the influence it will have on the character of the area – and that it will "incorporate biodiversity and landscape enhancement measures".

Raising some initial questions, Clive Palmer, committee member of the Leighton Buzzard Society and former town councillor, claimed: "My own personal thoughts are doubts about it being a sloping site - solar farms usually go on flat sites because they are easier to manoeuvre. That could affect the viability of it.

"There are also sensitive environmental areas; I think there was a wetland at the bottom of the site with various inhabitants, so the environmental aspects of that would need to be carefully considered."

He added: "No-one has doubts about the need for renewable energy. We all know what the impact of climate change is. We have to develop renewable energy sources, but develop them sensibly. I think there are questions about whether this is the right location."

The proposed solar farm would be accessed directly from B4032 Leighton Road, and is described as a "temporary" development with a "design life" of up to 40 years.

"It will be decommissioned following the operational lifespan of the proposal and the site will be reverted to its original purpose," states the document.

But Mr Palmer added: "This is to have a lifespan, but presumably it could then be replaced?"

Talking about a former rejected application for houses in the area, he added: "The [planning] inspector did make a comment about the unspoilt rural approach [to the town] along Soulbury Road and Leighton Road - something that could be detrimentally affected by the development of a solar farm. It wouldn't be too bad at the present time, but once the trees [at the site] shed their leaves..."

Detailing the appearance of the solar farm, which would contribute towards the Aylesbury Vale area of Buckinghamshire Council’s electricity requirement, the document states: "The panels are covered by high-transparency solar glass with an anti-reflective coating which minimises glare and glint, whilst also aiding in the maximum absorption of the available sunlight. The panels are dark grey/blue in colour and are mounted on a frame of anodized aluminium alloy and galvanized steel."

Meanwhile, the report addresses the site's proximity to the Poker’s Pond Meadow (2.9km to the north-west) and Nares Gladley Marsh (1.8km to the north).

However, it is believed that there would not be "any unacceptable impacts" due to the "separation distances involved".

Similarly, "any significant environmental impact" would be "unlikely" on a small watercourse which flanks the site to the west.

In conclusion, the report considers that the proposal is "unlikely to have any significant effects" on the environment.

Click here to read the full report, which also discusses points including traffic management, pollution prevention, dust control methods, waste management, and noise and vibration control.