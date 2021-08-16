Plans for Leighton Buzzard care home 'step closer' as Farrans awarded build contract

Plans for a new £13m residential purpose-built care home in Leighton Buzzard are "a step closer" after Central Bedfordshire Council awarded Farrans the build contract.

The modern, state-of-the-art, 63 bedroom residential care home for older Central Beds residents will be built on the site of the former police station in Leighton Buzzard. It is the first care home to be built by the council in 40 years to replace older care homes that are due to close.

Work on the site is due to start in October 2021 with the home due to complete in Autumn 2022.

A designer's image of the new Hockliffe Road care home. Picture: CBC.

Julie Ogley, Director of Adult Social Care, Health and Housing added: “After a robust tender process Farrans were awarded the contract based on best value, quality and their strong track record and expertise in delivering construction projects on time and to budget.

“The council currently relies on the private sector market to provide most of the bed-based care for older people. The new homes we plan to build will guarantee we can access good quality, affordable care for our residents in the future.

Designed by architects, Concertus, the care home will be built to the "highest sustainable standards" using Passivhaus criteria to deliver a "super energy efficient building".

The home will have "ample leisure spaces" both inside and out and a range of features including ensuite bedrooms, wider corridors, specialist bathing facilities, hairdresser and on-site catering.

Cllr. Eugene Ghent, Executive Member for Housing & Assets said: “This modern purpose-built care home is part of a rolling programme of building accommodation that meets the needs of our older residents and I look forward to its opening in the Autumn of 2022.”

Cathal Montague, Regional Director for Farrans said “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to build the Hocklife Road development and are looking forward to starting on site to deliver the first of a new programme of modern care homes for the council.