Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard Society has hit out at a ‘dangerous’ plan for a path diversion to replace a former railway bridge – while the town council has said it has “profound concerns” about the route.

A letter sent to Leighton-Linslade Town Council from Central Bedfordshire Council’s Rights of Way shows Network Rail has put forward a proposal to divert a pathway originally carried by a now demolished footbridge to the south of Leighton Buzzard Rail Station.

But the rail company says it is still “continuing to explore” alternative options – and a consultation would follow once a proposal has been decided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed route would pass along the front of the main station building with a ramp created to allow access onto the eastern station platform (southbound). The footpath would then use the northern footbridge to connect to the western platform (northbound). From there the now fenced-off footpath would run toward Southcourt Avenue and return to its original line.

The plans laid out by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The diversion would be 200 metres longer than the original public footpath. No cyclist access is proposed on the diversion route, but the council says cyclists could ‘potentially access the station lifts’.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council described the proposed route as “tortuous”.

It said: “The proposed route is tortuous requiring pedestrians to walk an unreasonable and excessive additional distance as part of the diversion. The proposed diversion would force pedestrians to walk over a “kinetic paving finish” (energy generating surface) which to the frail is disconcerting and represents a potential trip hazard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “There is no cycle rail, and more concerning is the inability to alight the lift located on the western side platform. The reason being that the public footpath is to be fenced in on that platform forcing pedestrians to use the stairs only. This means that wheelchairs and buggy users as well as those not able to manage the stairs are disenfranchised from using a Public Footpath Route.”

The council’s Planning and Transport Committee resolved to write to Central Beds Council to voice its concerns, and urge it to get back around the table with Network Rail.

The Leighton Buzzard Society (LBS) and Leighton Buzzard Ramblers pressed the rail company to reinstate a replacement bridge with full access to all users when it was demolished.

LBS deputy chair and transport officer John Sharpe said the plan poses several difficulties including access to Platform 1, where trains pass up speeds of up to 125mph, and the need to pass through a steel fence to use the lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is extremely dangerous and beggars belief that Network Rail were prepared to suggest this as a viable route. The LBS will cite this to CBC as the main reason for objecting to the proposed diversion.”

The society is proposing an alternative diversion using the southernmost station footbridge instead, with the addition of access ramps to the footbridge from Southcourt Avenue and the Linslade Recreation Ground.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Network Rail is continuing to explore alternative options for a permanent right of way through Leighton Buzzard Station. Once a proposal has been created, it will be shared with the Central Bedfordshire Council and consulted locally.”