Political opinion: Two weeks of fireworks is bang out of order, says MP

Alex Mayer MP in Parliament

When 5 November falls midweek, as it does this year, on a Wednesday, it can spell double trouble according to Alex Mayer MP.

Pets and anxious residents are often disturbed by two sets of firework displays both on the weekend before and the weekend after Bonfire Night

The Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency MP raised the issue in Parliament, saying: “This year, fireworks day falls on a Wednesday. Would the Leader of the House consider a debate on designating a specific weekend as Bonfire Night for fireworks, to reduce disruption to animals and people?”

Commons Leader Sir Alan Campbell replied that ministers were “acutely aware” of animal welfare concerns and would ensure fireworks legislation is kept up to date.

Research shows fireworks are the top cause of fear responses in dogs, with around 45% showing signs of anxiety when they hear them. More than 100 horses are killed or injured every year in the UK due to incidents involving fireworks. People with autism or PTSD can also find sudden bangs deeply distressing.

Ms Mayer said: “This is a simple step to keep the sparkle alive but cut distress. Setting one clear weekend for Bonfire Night fireworks would help everyone plan ahead.”

Ms Mayer has long campaigned for tougher firework rules and has previously delivered a petition to Downing Street to reduce the noise levels of fireworks. She has also renewed her call for “quiet fireworks which keep the whoosh but not the bang.”

She said: “An increasing number of local people have been raising the misuse of fireworks with me. I would urge anyone affected to contact the police. I am keen to pursue all avenues so people can continue to enjoy fireworks and we respect our heritage but without the associated harms.”