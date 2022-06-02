Re-elected Leighton-Linslade mayor looks forward to attending more community events

At the town council meeting held on May 16, Councillor Kharawala was re-elected until May 2023.

She was first elected Town Mayor in September 2020 but due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, has only recently been able to start attending local and civic events.

Charity fundraising was also problematic during this period but with some innovative online events and determination, Cllr Kharawala was able to raise a total of £8,700 which was evenly distributed to her four local charities.

Councillor Sheona Hemmings deputy mayor, left, and Cllr Farzana Kharawala mayor, right

Looking to the next year, Cllr Kharawala said: “It is a great honour to be re-elected and I am very much looking forward to being able to attend more local and community gatherings in the coming year.

"Being able to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with four days of community events is just what we all need after two years of restrictions and I look forward to meeting people over the Jubilee weekend.”

Cllr Kharawala has selected two local charities for the coming year’s fundraising activities and a programme of events is currently being developed in support of the Leighton-Linslade Helpers and Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade.

The Mayor said: “These two charities are providing vital services to our community at this very challenging time. I hope to be able to raise funds over the next 12 months to help support them so that the help remains available to those who need it.”

Cllr Sheona Hemmings was elected Deputy Mayor of the council for the coming year.

Cllr Hemmings was elected to the town council in May 2019 and is a member of a number of committees as well as being appointed to the Leighton-Linslade Sports Council.