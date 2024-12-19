'Real risk' some of Leighton Buzzard's bus services could be lost next year

Clockwise from top left: Cllr Holland-Lindsay (image: CBC); the new station bus shelter (image: Cllr Harvey); Cllr Harvey (image: CBC); CBC headquarters and an Arriva bus in Leighton Buzzard.

There is a "real risk" that a number of Leighton Buzzard's L services will be lost next year unless there are an estimated 2,000 additional journeys per day, it has been claimed.

The six routes are described as a "lifeline" for some members of the community, but in May 2025 Arriva's contract with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) is due to come to an end – as will funding from S106 money.

However, the L services are not yet popular enough to run commercially, without subsidy, leaving their future in limbo.

Councillors have blamed CBC and Arriva for poor publicity – and are now urging residents to take up the "challenge" and "fight" to save them.

The new bus stop at Leighton Buzzard Railway Station. Image: Cllr Harvey.

CBC says it will be "reviewing these services to ensure they remain viable".

Meanwhile, Arriva said it was unable to comment, as the routes are contracted by Central Bedfordshire Council which “sets the route, timetable and fares, and retains all of the revenue”.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Victoria Harvey (Leighton Linslade West), claimed: "Overall, there aren't enough passengers, so the routes are likely to be changed and not all areas will be served.

"This is a real guess and it's hard to tell because it depends on the market and different opportunities, but I think we might lose one third to a half of the L services – that's my feeling.

An Arriva bus in Leighton Buzzard.

"I understand we need an extra 2,000 journeys per day – approximately – to carry on. This figure came from the senior public transport officer at CBC.

"But that number might be much lower if a smaller bus operator, with a different business model, takes it on."

However, Councillor Harvey was keen to point out that there is positive news for the L services. She described the family ticket as being "well utilised", with 450 ticket sales in January, compared to 1,190 in October,

But she claimed that there was "still scope" for a better take up.

Central Bedfordshire Council headquarters.

She added: "Bus fares are really good value for the weekend – two adults and three children for Saturday and Sunday [to travel around Leighton Buzzard] is £5."

Meanwhile, she also described concessionary travel as "positive".

In October last year there were approximately 5,800 journeys, which increased by over 2,000 this October to 7,900.

Councillor Harvey explained: "There has been a gradual increase in journeys made over the last 18 months after a sharp decline due to the pandemic. This means elderly people are getting out and living independently. And there is an excellent new bus stop at the train station with a sedum roof."

However, she criticised a lack of promotion as a key reason why sales are not higher.

She claimed: "There is something that's really bad. There was S106 money for welcome packs for the new houses in the Chamberlain's Barn and Clipstone Park estates, to promote buses and cycle routes from the east of town into Leighton Buzzard.

"But this has still not been delivered and we are now 18 months into a two year [Arriva bus] contract. I think that is scandalous, disgraceful. [CBC] Highways have been very slow."

She added: "A lot of people in the new estates, they will just get in their cars and drive to Milton Keynes; we need to encourage them to come into town. We should have encouraged them to come into Leighton Buzzard to support the Christmas markets, events, and independent shops. We've missed that opportunity now."

Councillor Harvey described the future of the L services as a "challenge", but added: "I think we've got a really good chance of having an ongoing bus service if we fight for it. People should be telling all their friends to use them."

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Emma Holland-Lindsay (Leighton Linslade South), claimed: "I am really concerned about the future of our town bus services.

"At the moment neither the bus company nor the council seem to be promoting these services to residents, so many simply won't know they exist.

"There is a very real risk that some of them will be lost next year. This would be terrible news for the town and particularly those who rely on buses to get around, as well as for any hopes of improving the chronic traffic congestion.

"Again and again we have seen major changes to bus routes with next to no consultation with residents or the bus users group.

"I'm calling on the council and the bus company to be up front about what is planned and any cuts. They must commit to proper public consultation and working with the town bus users group before any changes."

A CBC spokeswoman, said: “The current contract with Arriva for the Leighton Buzzard L services expires at the end of May next year. Between now and then our public transport team will be reviewing these services to ensure they remain viable under future contracts.

“The council subsidises the operation of all six local services. Part of this money comes from the council’s highly pressured budget.

"The rest comes from S106 contributions received from housing developments, ensuring these expanding areas of the town are served. The S106 funding is finite and serves as a stopgap, allowing time for services to grow in popularity so that in future they run commercially and without subsidy.

“The best way to secure the services is for more people to use them.

"The council has been promoting this message since the services were introduced, which is why, after the initial free-to-use period, the council and Arriva introduced a range of attractive and family-friendly fares.

“In support of our ongoing marketing efforts, we would be delighted to hear from any reader who regularly uses an L service and would be happy to share their insights and experience through the ‘About Town’ newsletter – a gift voucher is available to everyone willing to participate. Please send an email to [email protected].”