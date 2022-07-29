Report results on safety of Leighton Buzzard southern bypass due next week

The road has seen two tragic deaths in recent months, with 26-year-old Brandan Moriarty dying in March after a three-car collision on the A4146, while a man was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision on the A505 on Monday (July 25).

Leighton-Linslade Town Council recently submitted a petition to CBC, calling for the road to be made safer and seeking "an urgent review of highway safety along the whole of the 'single-carriageway' sections of the bypass."

Flowers left at the scene of the incident which killed 26-year-old Brandan.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “We’re aware of several incidents along this road and the fatalities that have happened. We offer our sincere condolences to the families, and we are working with the police to understand the cause of the latest collision.

“Safety for road users is important to us and we’ve commissioned a collision data analysis report for this road. Our traffic management officers reviewed the recommendations and commissioned further investigatory works which are currently being undertaken.

"The results from this report are due week commencing August 5, and will help to determine any outcomes and necessary action needed to improve road safety.

“A joint working group with Bedfordshire Police and Fire services has also been set up to undertake a strategic review of the area, and to develop a road safety education campaign.