Thames Valley crime commissioner welcomes Government crackdown on laughing gas and anti-social behaviour

Laughing gas is a common complaint in Thames Valley.

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:41 BST

A laughing gas ban is among a Government crackdown on anti-social behaviour welcomed by Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber.

The use of nitrous oxide is a common complaint of Thames Valley residents, and the move will give police power to tackle the problem.

Alongside the ban, an ‘Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan’ will include stronger punishments for perpetrators while making them repair any damage they have inflicted on communities, and tackling problem tenants.

PCC Matthew Barber has welcomed the crackdown.
Following the announcement, Matthew Barber said the measures are a welcome boost to efforts to make Thames Valley safer.

He added: “As part of my upcoming Crimefighters strategy, the public will see a significant increase in neighbourhood policing, focussed on crime prevention. The new powers set out this week will help to make the police more proactive.”

The plan provides allows more tools to tackle the blight of anti-social behaviour, working in partnership with councils and other partners including housing associations.