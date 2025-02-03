Town council budget will make 'significant commitment' to services for older Leighton-Linslade residents

A delayed decision on its council tax precept for 2025/26 has resulted in Leighton-Linslade Town Council (LLTC) opting for its share to increase from £180.78 to £189.11 – a rise of 16p per week for a Band D property.

Town councillors decided on a rise of £8.33 or 4.6 per cent, with capital projects going up to £130,000. This was one of four revenue collecting options to consider at their meeting on Monday, January 27.

It means the local authority has set a precept of £2,944,974 to be collected through council tax next year.

The council said: “In its budget for 2025-26, LLTC has made a significant commitment to the continued delivery of services for older residents.

The town council headquarters at The White House, and right, the 55Up Legion Lunch Club logo. Images: Google Maps/Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

“This includes continuing the weekly 55UP Legion Lunch Club and funding for a second community agent to support residents needing help with matters, such as disabled parking or attendance allowance applications.

“Further commitment was made to the town centre with increased investment into the public conveniences, the festive season lighting, market gazebos and provision of free car parking in the run-up to the Christmas period to support local shopping and retailers.

“The council has increased its budget for management and maintenance of the significant tree stock within the parish. Renewed investment into the protection of community assets, including the lychgate at Vandyke Road cemetery and the teenage advice centre building on Hockliffe Street, will preserve those assets for the community for years to come.

“LLTC’s programme of grant funding for local voluntary and charitable groups will continue, along with support for Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade and the Leighton Linslade Music Centre. There’s also a renewed commitment to providing free community events throughout the year.

“Funding has been agreed for the Big Lunch Food Festival, Linslade Canal Festival, summer band concerts culminating in the Last Night of the Proms, the Christmas Festival weekend, a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, and a second Pride event.”

Town council leader and CBC Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor Nigel Carnell said: “We’re pleased to see the reduction in inflation this year.

“This has made it possible to continue our programme of investment into community assets, projects, events and services. The town council remains committed to making a difference at the most local level.

“As part of that ambition, LLTC wants to ensure the parks, play areas, open spaces, sports facilities and community buildings are maintained to the highest standards for everyone to enjoy. Those are all assets for which we are responsible and that are used every day by our residents.”

A report to the town council’s finance committee, ahead of Monday’s meeting, explained: “LLTC isn’t alone in facing considerable budgetary pressures caused by factors over which it has little control.

“These are extraordinary times which have resulted in substantial increases in costs and incomes being compromised.”

Factors influencing the outcome include the retail price index of 2.7 per cent as at September 2024 across various budget lines, as well as an increase of £11,092 to town council salaries budget through employer National Insurance contributions, added the report.