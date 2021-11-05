Traffic horror stories in Wing as residents tell of 'shaking' homes and putting in extra structural support

Horror stories of houses "shaking" and residents having to put in extra structural support for their properties due to large vehicles thundering through Wing on the A418 came to light at a public meeting.

Angry villagers met in the village hall to raise their concerns about the increased traffic, which many believe is "an accident waiting to happen".

Buckinghamshire Council's ward councillor for Wing, Cllr Diana Blamires, organised the meeting on October 27, supported by Wing Parish Council, to hear residents' views about "the worsening issue" of lorries and cars speeding through the village - sometimes up to a staggering 80mph.

Traffic issues in Wing are being debated Photo: Cllr Blamires.

Residents argue that the traffic puts lives at risk, reporting that lorries are noisy, "too wide", cause the ground to vibrate, and allege they have even damaged properties.

Cllr Blamires told the LBO: "A couple or residents talked of the horror of lorries ploughing into the walls of houses in Wing because they were going too fast. Others described lorries suddenly pulling onto narrow footpaths where mums walked prams with children as well as many other pedestrians. A number of residents also described being horrified because their houses have started to shake and they are having to put up structural supports."

Resident Malcolm Oliver, 73, claimed: "It's a typical little village and a lot of the properties are virtually on the road. It's almost impossible to get in and out of driveways due to lack of visibility. In the village its 30, but people have driven up to 80mph.

"One day there was a wide load coming through the village [a mobile home delivery] and a lorry coming the other way mounted the raised kerb and slipped sideways down onto the pavement. What if it had rolled into a house - or hit a person?

Traffic issues in Wing are being debated - Photo: Cllr Blamires.

"I've also seen two artic lorries trying go round a sharp bend and they couldn't do it.

"There have been some very nasty near accidents, and houses have been hit two or three times."

Emphasising the dangers of speeding cars, he added: "Kids cross the road to get the bus into Aylesbury - they scoot across really fast - while I know some parents would rather drive their kids to school than risk them walking."

At the meeting, which attracted more than 50 attendees, residents suggested solutions to issues, including a crossing on the A418 for schoolchildren to use, average speed cameras, an extension of the 30mph limit, or other traffic calming measures such as speed reduction signs or cameras.

One Leighton Road resident, who wished to remain anonymous, added: "One way to slow traffic would be to put up speed cameras - one down at the Cottesloe roundabout, one at the roundabout at the top of Wing, one at the end of Stewkley Road, and one at the park gate.

"I've driven all round the Home Counties and there are a large number of villages similar to us which have speed cameras - these are in Central Beds Council. Bucks [County Council] doesn't seem to care."

On his own personal experience, he claimed: "There's two main issues - speed, and the waste transport lorries. It's scary - they are 14ft high and come past just six inches away from you. They come perilously close and I have seen them with their wheels up on the kerb.

"It's probably only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

"And when huge artic tipper lorries are empty they sound like aluminium echo boxes!"

There were also calls to regularly monitor traffic movements to show how many more lorries and cars are now using the A418 compared with a few years ago - prior to HS2 trucks, for example, using the road.

Concerns were raised that there would be a further, significant increase in the number of lorries using the main trunk route in the near future.

Indeed, David Kellner, Chairman of Wing Parish Council, which has been working with Bucks Council to make improvements, said: "Really, Wing needs a bypass."

Mr Oliver added: "I know people don't like these schemes, but if you live in the village, it's a nightmare."

Cllr Blamires concluded: "We need to look at all the options to do whatever is possible to relieve the problems residents are having to endure.

"The suggestions will be passed on to the council so that ways of addressing the issues can be considered. There were plans for a Wing bypass previously but a plan was never agreed on and the plan was not taken forward."

Buckinghamshire Council has been approached for comment.