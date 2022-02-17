Traffic on Leighton Buzzard's 'dangerous' Heath Road needs controlling

A Leighton Buzzard resident is urging Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) to control "dangerous" traffic along Heath Road.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, claims that narrowing the road has only caused more problems, while he says that parents park there during school runs, causing it to become a 'single lane'.

He also claimed that drivers can reach up to 60mph and that crossing can be very difficult.

Heath Road at around 8am in the morning.

He told the LBO: "They [CBC] have narrowed a major trunk road out of north Leighton Buzzard and the traffic is horrendous.

"My neighbour was told something like it's to do with controlling the speed of the traffic, but all it's creating is potential danger.

"I live on Poplar Close and try to go across to Cotefield Drive in the mornings, but it's almost impossible to go across Heath Road because of the amount of traffic.

"You take your life in your hands!"

The road has been narrowed from Shenley Hill down to Sandy Lane and the resident claims that there are no speed cameras in the area.

He added: "If you don't drive at 30mph, people overtake you.

"I've seen people drive up to 60mph."

He also fears for the safety of children, adding: "From about 8.40 to 9am, cars are parked along Heath Road, right up to where the school is.

"The parents just don't care. They leave their door open while their children go out into the traffic.

"It's a symptom of the 21st Century. They just stop where they want."

The resident claimed that delivery vans speeding and parking on the stretch of road is a problem, too.

He concluded: "Leighton Buzzard has infrastructure geared up for 20 or 30,000 people - not now with 60,000.

"You have one problem and the town becomes gridlocked.

"You only have to look at the queues at the supermarkets or how long it takes to get a doctor's appointment.

"The town is bursting at the seams. But the people who make decisions about the town live elsewhere and don't give a damn."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said: “We understand the difficulties faced by the residents of Leighton Buzzard.

"We are soon to deliver a scheme after consulting with residents to provide a safer environment for pedestrians in and around Heath Road. Whilst good parking practices and adhering to speed limits are the responsibility of the driver, especially important near a school, we consider widening of the footway with crossing points will offer enough space for walkers and cyclists to use the route safely whilst the consequent narrowing of the carriageway will discourage speeding.