More than 20 large screen TVs are on their way to new homes in Central Bedfordshire after being uncovered in a council storage facility.

The 22 screens, around 42” and 49” in size and still in their packaging, are valued at £9,000 and will soon be on their way to children's centres, youth centres, libraries and care homes around Central Bedfordshire.

Independent Cllr John Baker said: “As a new Independent administration, we've made it our goal to learn everything we can about how the council is run. This means that some of our councillors have needed to become experts in areas like roads, libraries, planning, the environment, transport, schools and social care.

Cllr John Baker with the TV screens

“A few months back, my colleague Cllr Rebecca Hares (Independent, Houghton Conquest and Haynes) was being shown round a council storage facilities and was surprised to discover a huge pile of TV screens that had been left untouched for six years, still in their original packaging!

“These TVs had been purchased in March 2017 and March 2018. It seems as if the political leadership of the time was not as eager as us to ensure all resources were carefully used, and not left dumped in a cupboard.

“After checking they still work, we have asked council officers to ensure they go to deserving causes. Some will be going to care homes, others to children's centres, youth centres, and some to libraries.”