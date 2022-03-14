Why was new roundabout on Leighton Buzzard bypass left in the dark for so long?

An electrical fault is the reason why a new roundabout on the Leighton Buzzard bypass was left in the dark for so long and prompted safety fears from residents and the town’s MP.

Concerned readers contacted the LBO dismayed that although lights were installed at the A505/Billington Road junction "none of them are working", and that the area is an "accident waiting to happen". Numerous reports were made by the public via Central Beds Council's Fix My Street online reporting tool from December through until March.

Despite initial beliefs that the lights were the property of CBC, the council has confirmed that they are in fact the responsibility of a consortium of developers - Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey and David Wilson Homes.

The roundabout junction in daylight.

After the LBO contacted the developers last week over the issue, today a spokesman informed us that the lights on the roundabout - and the approach to it - had finally been switched on. He said: "The statutory electrical company found their fault on their network. It has been fixed and the lights are now re-working."

Prior to this, resident David Manley got in touch to say: "There is a new roundabout junction on the A505/Billington Road junction that has been in operation for some time.

"There are lights installed but none of them are working and have not been since the roundabout opened. I travelled on the A505 recently and personally witnessed a car mount the roundabout.

"The area is in the middle of nowhere and very dark at night and you just can't see the roundabout before you are right on top of it.

The roundabout junction in the dark

"I have recently reported the incident to the council in the hope that they would resolve the issue but have just been brushed off that its somebody else’s responsibility and the case has been closed.

"Using the council's own reporting software, Fix My Street, you can see all of the other reports stating the same issue, all reporting that the matter is closed. Some of these go back to 12th Dec and early Jan all closed and still no lights. They were still not working on Friday (March 11) when I went past."

The LBO posted Mr Manley's concerns on our Facebook page here and received many comments in response.

One resident claimed: "Must admit it's very dark on that roundabout. No road studs or cats eyes either on the new section."

Another reader commented: "Took the words out of my mouth. It's so dangerous, in the dark you literally have to nearly feel your way round it", while another added: "I’ve seen some near misses on this roundabout at night- it seems dangerous and an accident waiting to happen. It must be lit."

As background, CBC also informed the LBO: "The principal contractor for the works at the A505 is ECL Civil Engineering Limited, whom sub-contract to numerous other contractors and services. GTC/UKPN will play a part in the electrification of the street lighting for this roundabout."

Andrew Selous, South West Beds MP, was also alerted to the issue by constituents, and said: "Road safety is always of paramount importance and I’m extremely keen that these lights are switched on at night as soon as possible.