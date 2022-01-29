Will a 5.6% tax rise be needed as town council faces 'considerable budgetary pressures'?

Leighton-Linslade residents could be looking at a 5.6% increase in the town council's share of the overall council tax bill as it wrestles with how to deal with a projected budget shortfall for 2022-23.

Council members will meet on Monday evening (January 31) to debate the options for plugging the funding gap which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

With expenditure of £2,691,916 planned for the forthcoming financial year, and income predicted to be £267,662, freezing council tax levels would result in a projected budget shortfall of £129,229.

The town council offices (Photo: Graham Mountford)

The council's tax base has risen by 152 homes to 14,759 for the coming year. Currently an average Band D property pays £155.50 and by increasing this by £8.76 per year (5.6%) the council would be able to balance the books.

Faced with inflationary pressures, the council's budget includes £30,000 set aside for “climate change emergency" measures when required. There's also £20,902 for the reintroduction of the canal festival, and grant funding to Citizens Advice, Leighton-Linslade Music Centre, plus other local organisations.

Besides raising taxes, councillors will consider reducing the capital spending programme (currently £200,000) or drawing down from council reserves to meet the projected shortfall.

A budget report to the meeting states: "This council is not alone in facing considerable budgetary pressures caused by factors over which it has little in the way of control. These are extraordinary times that have resulted in incomes being compromised and substantial increases in costs. Whilst a 0% increase in council tax can be achieved, the gap between future budget requirements and the precept will continue to widen which is not sustainable in the medium to longer term."