Redevelopment must benefit Leighton Buzzard town centre and not cause problems

LB First column by chairman Gennaro Borrelli

This is one of the reasons why concerns and objections were raised regarding the recent resubmission of of the planning application for a Travelodge hotel to the rear of the main Post Office in town. The plans propose widening the access road from Church Square to allow for two way access with 18 parking spaces, 2 for Royal Mail pick up and deliveries, not to mention waste disposal lorries as well as linen lorries picking up and dropping off. All of this at a time when more people are using the Post Office, with the increase of pedestrians and traffic in Church Square making the entrance to the Post Office and entrance and exit to the access road extremely dangerous. Whilst not against development or Travelodge, it is important that any development of this site fits in with the overall wider redevelopment of all of the land on the South Side of the High Street that would enhance and further benefit our town centre rather than create more problems. According to research from accountancy firm PwC a total of 6,945 stores have closed so far in 2024, the equivalent of 38 shops per day with half of the closures made up from pharmacies, pubs and banks on Britain's High Streets, but only 3 convenience stores and one café chain opened in their place, highlighting the huge changes taking place in town centres. This is why Central Beds Council cannot afford to mess up with the redevelopment of the land South of the High Street, the future of our town centre depends on it.