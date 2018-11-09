Retired Leighton Buzzard teacher who oversaw Pulfords transition to an infant school has died

The death has been announced of long-standing Pulford School teacher Doreen Corkett.

Mrs Corkett, who died on November 8 aged 84, oversaw the transition of the Leighton Buzzard Church of England school from a middle to an infant school in the 1970s. She retired in 1994.

Her son Paul told the LBO: “My mother was more or less given a blank sheet of paper and together with Janet Dalton and Brian Willet just got on and made the transition. She made her mark on the school.

“School Inspectors were given the job of listening to children read, while parents were told-off if their daughters came to school wearing make-up. I think one of her highlights of her time at the school was her ‘cameo’ appearance on Songs of Praise from All Saints Church.”

Prior to her work at Pulford School she also taught in Tring, Aylesbury, Wingrave and Aston Abbots. She played tennis and hockey for Buckinghamshire as a student.

Mrs Corkett and her late husband Arthur were original residents of Harcourt Close in Linslade, living there after the construction finished in 1957 until the present day.

Mrs Corkett’s funeral will take place on Monday, November 26 at 2pm at Milton Keynes Crematorium. Donations to The British Red Cross.