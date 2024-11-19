Revealed – the top 50 things that make a house feel like a home in Leighton Buzzard

50 things that make a house feel like a home in Bedfordshire

Leighton Buzzard families looking to make their homes extra cosy this winter, now know exactly what they need, after new research has revealed the top 50 things that make a house/flat feel like a home.

New research from leading housebuilder, Redrow, which has developments across the Bedfordshire region including Leestone Park, on Heath Road, Woburn View, on Newport Road, and Pilgrims Chase, on Sundon Road, has unveiled the top 50* things those in the East of England say are key in making a house/flat feel like home – and some of the answers may surprise you.

Interestingly, 6% of people across the East of England say they’ve turned to completing a sage cleanse to help them settle in. And although the kitchen in often thought of as the heart of the home, this is no longer the case in the East of England – 55% of those in the region voted their lounge as being at the heart of their home, with 49% prioritising this room in their current property to decorate.

Some of the more unusual, but surprisingly common, features that made the top 50* list were an induction hob and an air source heat pump – perhaps a sign that sustainable technology now contributes to our sense of being at home.

50 things that make a house feel like a home in Leighton Buzzard

On average, it takes those living in the East of England 6-11 months from moving in for a new house to feel like home (49%), but for 25% it takes more than a year. This is quicker than the national average of 1.1 years – and may be one of the reasons why getting to know your neighbours also featured on the East of England ‘House to Home’ top 50 list.

Homely décor featured in the list includes family photos, natural light, plants and flowers, or heirlooms passed down through generations. Snuggling up on the sofa to watch your favourite show, family movie nights on the sofa, and getting out in your garden were voted as little actions that also made the top 50.

And it seems those in the East of England really do enjoy a touch of luxury too – with high ceilings, walk in wardrobes, ensuite bathrooms and underfloor heating also making the final cut.

When asked what makes a house/flat feel less homely, those in the region said when a house feels cold (60%), clutter and lack of storage (47%), when there is not a lot of natural light (31%), cool lighting (19%) and someone else’s décor and style choices (21%) – which is why it’s no surprise that 50% would prefer to decorate from a blank canvas in a new build, rather than just 29% who would prefer to draw inspiration from previous owners in a second-hand property.

Top 50* things that make a house/flat feel like home in the East of England:

1. A comfy sofa

2. Family photos

3. Hosting Christmas

4. Natural light

5. Celebrating a birthday

6. Snuggling up on the sofa to watch your favourite show

7. Getting out in your garden

8. Adding small personal touches over time through decorating and accessorising

9. Plants and flowers

10. Carpets

11. Sitting down for a family dinner

12. Having friends and family over for a BBQ

13. Cooking for your family

14. Family movie nights on the sofa

15. Choosing your fittings and fixtures

16. Hosting family for tea

17. Tidying away any clutter

18. A fireplace

19. Throw cushions

20. Sentimental items passed through generations

21. A large television

22. Making the bed

23. Blankets on the sofa

24. Large windows

25. Going for a walk in your neighbourhood

26. Memorabilia

27. Getting to know your neighbours

28. Bringing home your newborn from the hospital

29. Candles

30. Artwork

31. Designing your own kitchen

32. Matching furniture

33. Baking cookies

34. Playing for favourite song

35. Scented room spray

36. Reading the paper with a cup of coffee

37. En-suite bathroom from the master

38. Children's drawings on the fridge

39. Open plan living

40. A coffee machine

41. Window seat

42. Underfloor heating

43. Coffee table books

44. Walk in wardrobe

45. High ceilings

46. Marking your kid's height on the walls

47. Ceiling coving

48. Induction hob

49. Completing a sage cleanse

50. Air source heat pump

* List compiled from five separate survey questions asking what things, actions, features and memories make a house feel like a home in separate questions. The top 50 is in no particular order.