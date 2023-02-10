Recipients locally have ranged from the Leighton Buzzard food banks, to over 20 other local charities as well as Rotary’s very own “Yes We Can” inclusive sports programme.

Robin Comerford, Rotary president said: “On behalf of The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade, I'm pleased to report that we've had a very successful six months fundraising.

"This is down to just one thing - the amazing generosity of the people of Leighton Linslade.

Rotary supporting the community

"So what do we do with these funds? Well, we invest them back into good and worthy causes, mostly in the town. Our two new causes have been the two food banks, and we are pleased to provide monthly support towards topping up food parcels, which we can now continue beyond the initial six months.

"Before Christmas we laid on a successful tea party for over 60 seniors, who were entertained with songs by Fiona Harrison.

"We've made donations to the Hockey Club, Kids Out's trip to Whipsnade, East Anglia Air Ambulance, the Narrow Gauge Railway, MK Dons SET, Stoke Mandeville Scanner Appeal and our amazing Young Sports People with additional needs through the successful Yes We Can project.

"We're also pleased to have been able to support over 20 other local groups ranging from the Scouts to Air Cadets and local junior football clubs who helped with the Santa float collections.

"As we are part of Rotary International, we've also supported causes further afield such as a contribution towards emergency accommodation modules in Ukraine, and providing a "Shelter Box" for disaster relief overseas.