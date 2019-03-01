See pictures of Luton Celtic Supporters Club’s smart refurbishment

The Luton Celtic Supporters Club celebrated its official reopening at the weekend after a smart new refurbishment.

On Saturday, February 23, club members and the public enjoyed lived music and dancing in the Chobham Street venue.

Celtic Supporters Club

Julie Finch, committee member, said: “It was wonderful, a great success, and people were over the moon.

“The club was getting a bit dated, and we wanted to give something back to our members.

“It’s got an old feel but new feel - it’s still a supporters’ club!

“The two bars have been moved into one, the tables and seats have all been newly upholstered, and we’ve now got a children’s area so the club is a bit more family orientated. There’s an Xbox, Jenga, and football games.”

The refurbishment took four weeks and the reopening weekend was made even better when Celtic beat Motherwell 4-1 on Sunday!

The club is now looking forward to its next big event - St Patrick’s weekend.

On Friday, March 15, there will be live music from The Back Axles and proceeds from ticket sales will be going to Chums, the mental health and emotional wellbeing service for children and young people.

There will also be live music all day on Saturday, March 16.

You can buy The Back Axles tickets from the club behind the bar or call: 01582 707222.