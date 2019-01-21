Sheds burnt to the ground at Totternhoe allotments

The chairman of the Totternhoe Allotments Association is appealing for the public’s help after four sheds were set on fire on Monday.

This is the third time in three years that sheds at Totternhoe Allotments, in Church End, have been targeted by arsonists. The sheds were set on fire between 12am and 1am on Monday morning.

Four sheds were burnt down at Totternhoe allotments

Pauline Ellis, chairman of the Totternhoe Allotments Association, said: “Someone came into the village and set fire to four of the sheds at the allotment. The sheds were very close to the chickens, fortunately none of them were hurt, and nobody was hurt but the sheds are completely burnt down and everything inside them is gone, all burnt to the ground.

“This is the third time in three years, we are fed up, it is not fair on the people that use the sheds, one of the sheds belonged to a young family, who had their shed attacked in 2017, again they lost some of their daughter’s toys as well as their tools. It’s very frustrating.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the early hours of this morning, or someone may have some footage on CCTV that may have picked up something that may be help the police.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “This fire has believed to have been started deliberately – it is being investigated by the police.”

Four sheds were burnt down at Totternhoe allotments

Officers are investigating the incident, a spokesman for the force said: “Police were called just before 12.45am this morning (Monday) to reports of a fire in Furlong Lane, Totternhoe. The incident is currently being treated as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.”

Police are also investigating a report of a garage on fire, situated in a block to the rear of Park Avenue in Totternhoe at around the same time.