Shining Bright: Celebrating the young stars of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is set to illuminate the talents and accomplishments of our vibrant youth through the relaunch of the Young Star Awards.

The TACTIC Centre (Teenage Advice and Information Centre – funded and run entirely by Leighton-Linslade Town Council) – will be recognising the outstanding achievements of young individuals who go above and beyond in various aspects of their lives.

The TACTIC Centre hosts after-school drop-in sessions, mentoring sessions, school engagement, boxing classes and a social group for young people with additional needs. The centre is a safe space for young people between the ages of 12 and 19 to discuss any issues they may have or just hang out with friends (location: 17 Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1EZ).

Cllr Nigel Carnell (Chair of the Cultural and Economic Services Committee) stated that: “This is a brilliant opportunity to recognise some of our truly wonderful young people in the town. Leighton Linslade has so many brilliant young people and this award will showcase them all.”

The Young Star Awards encompass five distinct categories, each shining a spotlight on the diverse talents and contributions of our local youth. Whether it's through artistic endeavours or someone who has overcome adversity, these awards aim to celebrate the multifaceted achievements that make our community of young people truly exceptional.

The first category, "Young Star – Artistic Achiever," invites nominations for those who demonstrate exceptional creativity and passion in the arts. From painters to musicians, dancers to actors, this category acknowledges the diverse array of artistic talents flourishing within our community.

For the sports enthusiasts who inspire us with their dedication and skill, the "Young Star – Sporting Sensation" category awaits nominations. Whether on the field, court, or track, this award recognises the hard work and commitment that lead to outstanding sporting achievements.

The "Young Star – Beyond Boundaries" category celebrates those who break barriers and push the limits of conventional expectations. Whether it is academic achievement or overcoming adversity to succeed, this award recognises these accomplishments.

Recognising the invaluable spirit of service, the "Young Star – Valuable Volunteer" category honours those who selflessly contribute to the betterment of our community. Their dedication to making a positive difference sets an inspiring example for all.

Finally, the "Young Star – Compassionate Carer" category pays tribute to the young people who embody empathy and care in supporting others. Whether through family responsibilities or caregiving for the broader community, this award acknowledges their selfless contributions.

As we embark on this exciting journey to uncover the hidden gems of our town, we invite you to nominate deserving young individuals who embody the spirit of the Young Star Awards. Each prize winner will receive a £50 Amazon voucher and a certificate of their achievement.