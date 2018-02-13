Silver car occupants could hold key information about serious crash in Edlesborough

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for a specific witness to come forward following a serious injury collision in Leighton Road, Edlesborough.

At around 8.30pm on Wednesday, January 17, a crash occurred involving two Landrover Defenders, an Audi A4, and a van.

It resulted in two men, from one of the Landrover Defenders, sustaining serious life changing injuries. They both remain in a serious but stable condition at John Radcliffe Hospital.

Investigating officer, PC Linford Baxter of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

“We are aware that the occupants of a silver car may have seen the two Landrover defenders driving on the A4146 between the Travellers Rest roundabout and Edlesborough at around 8.30pm on the 17 January.

“We would ask the driver of this car to come forward and make contact by calling Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43180017563.”

A man from Edlesborough was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Another man from Edlesborough was arrested on the same charge and also driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Both men have been released under investigation.