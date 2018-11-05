Sparkling entertainment as nearly £8k is raised by Rotary fireworks in Leighton Buzzard

Nearly £8,000 profit was made for good causes as the residents of Leighton Buzzard turned out to enjoy the town’s annual fireworks display.

Saturday’s event at Brooklands School was organised by the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade, with gates opening at 5.30pm.

Fireworks event Brooklands School, Leighton Buzzard

Families enjoyed the refreshments and rides, before the lighting up of the bonfire at 6.45pm, ahead of the main display. The event went smoothly and a Rotary spokesman said: “There is always a bit of tension among club members around about midday on our firework night. Will the weather hold? Have we got everything in place? Will people come? There is a lot riding on it being a successful night since there is a big cash outlay up front as well as the wish not to disappoint the town.

“Fortunately everything went well and it was such a pleasure to see the families coming along Brooklands Drive to the school. Afterwards the mood of people coming out told us that they had enjoyed the show.”

President Nick Inwards said that many local businesses had helped the club and thanked Future Signs, Jewsons, Wilkinson Estate Agents Redlands Tiles and Marshalls Coaches.

The spokesman added: “It looks as if our profit will be just shy of £8,000 which will go mainly to local charities.

“The principal recipient will be Keech Cottage Hospice and it was good to have their representative Banita there to light the bonfire. The bonfire was topped with the winning guy from our “make a guy” competition from Southcott School Early Birds Club who receive £100 prize.

“Given the statistics released on Monday about firework injuries it is good to know that our event went off without any incidents.”