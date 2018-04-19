St George’s 65th birthday celebrations continue this Saturday in Leighton Buzzard!

St George’s Lower School is celebrating its 65th school year and is delighted to be holding its second special event to mark the occasion.

The school originally opened in East Street in 1952 and held its first reflective exhibition in September last year.

Charlie Derbyshire, vice PTA chairman, said: “We are now continuing the success of the anniversary by holding another event titled ‘Happy and glorious 65 years’.

“The event will include displays and photos of the school, its pupils and staff over the years as well as other memorabilia.

“Also, the school choir will be performing and the pupils will be producing art work that reflects on the occasion.

“The Leighton Buzzard history society has also been invited and some of the members will be providing talks about the town’s history.”

Pupils past and present and members of the public are invited to come and enjoy the fun.

The event takes place on Saturday (April 21) from 11am - 1pm at Hockliffe Street Baptist Church hall, Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard.