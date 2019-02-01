St George’s Lower School granted permission to become an academy

A Leighton Buzzard school has been granted permission by the Government to become an academy.

From today (February 1) St George’s Lower School will formally be known as The Rushmere Park Academy.

The new academy will become part of The Shared Learning Trust, which already has five academies based in the area.

CEO of the Trust, Cathy Barr, said: “This was a formality, but it’s a formality I’m incredibly pleased has now happened. I’m delighted to officially welcome the staff and pupils into our family of schools. We thrive by sharing knowledge, experience, good teaching practice and resources - adding another school to the Trust will really bolster all that we do.”

Head teacher of The Rushmere Park Academy, Marea Rawlings, said: “This is great news for all of us - the staff, the children, and the local community which are so proud to serve.

“Joining the Shared Learning Trust will give us a fantastic opportunity to realise our full potential and, coupled with some very welcome investment, means the pupils will be getting an incredibly positive start to their education.”

The school, situated on East Street in Leighton Buzzard, has a hundred pupils, a nursery, and is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

The Shared Learning Trust, which is based in Dunstable, is developing an investment plan for the school which will begin with some immediate maintenance and rejuvenation of the buildings and grounds.