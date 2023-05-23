Student at Leighton Buzzard school helps raise money for dog rescue centre - and give it a new logo
An arts award students has helped raise money for a dog rescue and rehoming centre – and give it a new logo.
Kiera Hill, a student at Oak Bank School in Leighton Buzzard, ran a competition with local schools as part of her Gold Arts Award.
As part of her Gold Arts Award Kiera had to design and deliver a community arts project. She chose not only to run an arts project, but also to raise money for charity in the process.
Kiera ran a logo competition for Appledown Dog Rescue, asking local primary and secondary schools to participate.
She received over 30 entries, with a shortlist of seven being sent to Appledown so they could choose a winner.
The lucky design was by Year 6 student Charlotte, from Edlesborough Primary Academy.
The winning design was sent to printers T-Shirts2U to be put on 30 tote bags. The bags were quickly snapped up, raising £143.80 for Appledown.
Appledown thanked Kiera for her fundraising efforts, especially during a time where they are taking in more dogs than ever. Kiera would like to thank everyone involved in her project and hopes to continue to do good through the arts in the future.