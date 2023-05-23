Student at Leighton Buzzard school helps raise money for dog rescue centre - and give it a new logo

Kiera presenting her donation to Appledown

An arts award students has helped raise money for a dog rescue and rehoming centre – and give it a new logo.

Kiera Hill, a student at Oak Bank School in Leighton Buzzard, ran a competition with local schools as part of her Gold Arts Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of her Gold Arts Award Kiera had to design and deliver a community arts project. She chose not only to run an arts project, but also to raise money for charity in the process.

Kiera presenting her donation to Appledown

Kiera ran a logo competition for Appledown Dog Rescue, asking local primary and secondary schools to participate.

She received over 30 entries, with a shortlist of seven being sent to Appledown so they could choose a winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lucky design was by Year 6 student Charlotte, from Edlesborough Primary Academy.

The winning design was sent to printers T-Shirts2U to be put on 30 tote bags. The bags were quickly snapped up, raising £143.80 for Appledown.