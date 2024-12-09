Supporting future generations: Bedfordshire housebuilder inspires early careers

Leading housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have inspired local students to consider a career in the industry by offering hands-on work experience placements at its Bedfordshire development and Head Office in Watford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second year running, four students from Vandyke Upper School took the opportunity to work at the housebuilders’ North Thames division Head Office in Watford and at the Clipstone Park in Leighton Buzzard.

All students gained valuable insights in the housebuilding industry, working across its Sustainability, Sales & Marketing and Legal teams to inspire their future careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a strong demand for more housing across the region, and an ongoing nationwide skills shortage in construction, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ North Thames division is keen to promote careers in the industry and to provide work experience opportunities for students.

Clipstone Park

Laura Davies, Head of Sixth Form Careers at Vandyke Upper School says: “It was wonderful to see how inspired our students were after their experience this summer. The work experience offered by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes provided a fantastic hands-on opportunity to learn more about the industry and the variety of roles available. Thank you again to the wonderful team at Clipstone Park and their dedication to guiding the next generation of housebuilders.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames says: “It has been great to welcome these enthusiastic young people into our office, and to share more about the different routes into the industry. We hope that the students enjoyed their time with us, and we look forward to potentially even working with them again in the near future!”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ North Thames division will be offering more work experience opportunities over the next 12 months at developments including Linmere, Kingsbrook, and Clipstone Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clipstone Park homes are built with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, achieving an EPC A or B rating, saving homeowners an average of £2,590 per year on bills.[1]

Clipstone Park Work Experience

The homes incorporate a range of the highest efficiency technology, such as: A-rated condensing boilers with low heat-loss hot water cylinders (ensuring that water stays hotter for longer) and water savings features and fittings (helping to save up to 25 litres of water a day per person). Energy-efficient homes also include wastewater heat recovery systems, recovering the heat that would normally be lost down the drain from the shower; photovoltaic panels converting energy from the sun into energy to power your home; air source heat pumps and convenient electric vehicles charging points.

For further details about Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, and its new homes at Sawbridge Park, Clipstone Park, Linmere, Kingsbrook or St Rumbold’s Fields, visit www.dwh.co.uk / www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.