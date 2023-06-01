A teenage boy has died after a motorcycle collision in Leighton Buzzard early this morning (June 1).

At around 1.40am, Bedfordshire Police were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in Leighton Road. Emergency services raced to the scene and took two boys, aged 14 and 15, to hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old died in hospital. Now, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

The boy’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers. The 15-year-old remains in hospital.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that the boys were both on the bike and it was a single-vehicle collision.

Sergeant Ben Heath, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the loved ones of both victims. At this stage, it is vital that we establish what led to this fatal collision.”

He added: “If anyone saw the incident or has any dash cam footage that could shed some light on the circumstances, we would like to speak to you.”