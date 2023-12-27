Thousands join in 70-year-old Christmas carol tradition in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Christmas Carols in Leighton Buzzard High St is a 70-year-old tradition and this year an estimated crowd of over 2,000 joined in singing their favourite carols and waving Santa off on his worldwide tour.

Rotary were delighted to welcome so many people to the High St on Christmas Eve to sing traditional carols, led and inspired by the Salvation Army Band.

A Rotary spokesperson said: “Every year for the last 70 years people have gathered in Leighton Buzzard High Street to sing carols and celebrate the imminent arrival of Christmas. This year it was wonderful to see so many people and to give Santa a last wave as he emabarked on his worldwide Christmas Eve adventure.