Artists Sara Williams, Steve Batty and Huw Thomas were joined by Gretchen Larkin, fundraising and engagement manager, at MIND BLMK

Three artists have raised £300 for MIND BLMK by donating part of their profits from an exhibition hosted in Leighton Buzzard.

Sara Williams, Steve Batty and Huw Thomas had their work shown at the exhibition at Mimic Gifts in Market Square. Over 120 people visited the exhibition including members of LBAS society who meet on the third Thursday of every month, Tring water colour society and Queens Park Art hub in Aylesbury.