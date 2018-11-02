Tickled pink by successful breast cancer fundraiser at Leighton Buzzard shop

Staff from Room No 9 in Leighton Buzzard wore pink to work and raised £1,800 for Breast Cancer Now.

The ladies in the gift shop and cafe on the High Street wanted to support the charity that is dedicated to funding research into breast cancer.

Room No 9 raise hundreds for Breast Cancer Now

The owner of the shop, Caroline Gates, is currently having treatment for breast cancer.

Sam Mardlin works at the shop, and said: “The day went really well and the weather was lovely, it was great to raise money for a cause that is close to us here.

“We raised just over £1,800 for Breast Cancer Now. All of the Room No 9 staff dressed up in pink and got lots of attention from passers by and regular customers!

“We had a fantastic raffle, lots of pink treats for sale, a second hand rail of kids and ladies clothing and a bric a brac sale, we also received lots of donations.”