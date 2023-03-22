A woman has been taken to hospital after a chlorine gas leak at Linslade's Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre this morning (March 22).

And people are being warned to keep all windows and doors shut and avoid the area as emergency services are on the scene.

The leisure centre and Mentmore Road are currently closed.

The fire service is at the scene. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman from the ambulance service said: “One ambulance was sent to Mentmore Road this morning following reports of a woman taken ill after exposure to a chemical. One patient was transported to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and care.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, Leighton Buzzard. The incident was caused by chlorine gas which has now been contained. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution. The road to the centre is closed. Crews from Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Stopsley are in attendance. Fire Control received the call today at around 8.14am.

